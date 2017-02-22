‘Broad City’ teases Steve Buscemi guest role on Twitter

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer haven’t given us many hints into what they’ll be up to when “Broad City” returns to Comedy Central. But, the duo did tease news of a season 4 special guest role via Twitter on Tuesday.

“YUPPPPPP #BTS #BC4 (anyone know Steve Buscemi’s handle??)” a tweet from the show’s Twitter handle read. The tweet also featured a behind-the-scenes photo of Jacobson and Glazer on set with none other than Buscemi himself.

Comedy Central confirmed the actor will have a guest spot on the show, but the kweens didn’t give any more information on what Buscemi’s role will be.

The actor’s potential cameo seems fitting, though, given his previous stints on other NYC-based favorites like “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and “30 Rock.”

The fourth season is set to premiere in August.