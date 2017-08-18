Broadway’s ‘Groundhog Day’ to close; Ben Platt leaving ‘Dear Evan Hansen’

Regardless of whether Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow next year, the groundhog won’t be able to see “Groundhog Day.” Its producers confirmed Tuesday that the Broadway musical will close on Sept. 17 after a short run. A national tour and a new London production are in the works.

Ben Platt to leave ‘Evan Hansen’ in November

Ben Platt, whose Tony-winning performance in “Dear Evan Hansen” is a major reason why the musical has become an unlikely smash, will leave the Broadway show on Nov. 19. His replacement is yet to be announced.

Hal Prince eyes ‘Evita’ comeback

“Evita” — one of the many Hal Prince-directed musicals to be featured in the new revue “Prince of Broadway” — may soon be seen again on Broadway in its entirety. Prince told playbill.com that he hopes the upcoming international tour of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical (to be helmed by Prince and original choreographer Larry Fuller) will eventually make it to Broadway. The tour is marking “Evita’s” 40th anniversary — it was first staged in London in 1978, before coming to Broadway in 1979. A 2012 Broadway revival with Ricky Martin was viewed by many as a dud.

Joshua Jackson set for ‘Children of a Lesser God’

Joshua Jackson (who appeared Off-Broadway last year in “Smart People”) will make his Broadway debut in a revival of “Children of a Lesser God,” Mark Medoff’s play about a teacher and his deaf student, which won the 1980 Tony Award for best play. The revival will play at Studio 54 in spring 2018, with previews beginning March 22. Jackson will be joined by Lauren Ridloff, a former Miss Deaf America. Kenny Leon is set to direct.

Spotted…

Lin-Manuel Miranda at “Anastasia”… Dan Rather, Al Sharpton, Christie Brinkley, Mark Ruffalo, Gloria Steinem and Harvey Fierstein at “The Terms of My Surrender.”