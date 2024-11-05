amBroadway | Patti LuPone accused of ‘racially microaggressive’ behavior, ‘Slumdog Millionaire’ musical in the works and more

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

An unlikely feud has developed between Broadway legend Patti LuPone and Tony Award-winning actress Kecia Lewis over what appeared to be a simple sound volume request. LuPone is currently appearing on Broadway in the two-hander comedy “The Roommate” at the Booth Theatre with Mia Farrow. The Booth shares a back wall with the Shubert Theatre, where the Alicia Keys musical “Hell’s Kitchen” is currently running. Lewis recently won a Tony Award for her performance in “Hell’s Kitchen.”

According to a video released on social media by Lewis, LuPone had successfully requested that the sound design of “Hell’s Kitchen” be altered so that it could not be heard inside the Booth. Lewis also referenced a video on social media in which LuPone declined to sing a Playbill from “Hell’s Kitchen” and said “they’re too loud.”

“These actions in my opinion are bullying,” Lewis said in the video. “They’re offensive, they are racially microaggressive, they’re rude, they’re rooted in privilege… Referring to a predominantly Black Broadway show as loud can unintentionally reinforce harmful stereotypes and it also feels dismissive of the artistry and the voices that are being celebrated on stage.” Lewis also asked LuPone to apologize.

Although LuPone has not issued a response herself, the producers of “The Roommate” issued a statement in which they indicated that the sound from “Hell’s Kitchen” “was affecting backstage, onstage and into the audience” and noted that “these kinds of sound accommodations from one show to another are not unusual and are always deeply appreciated.”

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ musical in the works

A stage musical adaptation of the Academy Award-winning film “Slumdog Millionaire,” which will have a score by Indian composer A.R. Rahman that includes both songs in addition to songs from the film including “Jai Ho.” Rahman previously wrote the music for the 2004 Broadway musical “Bombay Dreams.” In a statement, producer Ken Davenport said that he was inspired by the connection he felt with his Indian heritage after watching the film and said that the project will be a tribute to Indian culture. In the 2008 English film, a poor Indian teen from the slums of Mumbai relives the major moments of his life while competing on a national game show for a huge cash award. More than a decade ago, a musical adaptation was in the works but fell apart when Rahman refused to allow the song “Jai Ho” to be used in it if the musical was not directed by Danny Boyle, who also directed the film.

New ‘Phantom of the Opera’ tour based on original production will debut next year

“The Phantom of the Opera,” which ended its record-breaking 35-year run on Broadway last year, is taking another step towards eventually returning to Broadway. Mega-producer Cameron Mackintosh announced last week that “revitalized” new production based on the original production (including the direction of Harold Prince, choreography of Gillian Lynne, and designs of Maria Björnson) will embark on a national tour beginning in November 2025 in Baltimore. This updated version of “Phantom,” which is directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn, has already premiered in London. Although the new London production physically resembles the original, it cut the size of the orchestra in half. It is likely that the tour will eventually move to Broadway, just as Mackintosh’s revival of “Les Miz” did following a national tour.

‘Sleep No More’ receives final extension through early January

The immersive theater hit “Sleep No More” will play its final performance in Chelsea on Jan. 5. A year ago, it was announced that “Sleep No More” would end its long run on Jan. 28, 2024, but numerous extensions followed. However, the show’s producers are now indicating that there will be no further extensions and this is the “absolute last chance” to experience the show.

One of the most influential and groundbreaking shows of the 21st century, “Sleep No More” is a sexy combination of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” and Hitchcock noir with a choose-your-own-adventure aesthetic, ultra-elaborate multilevel physical setup, a large cast of performers/devisers/choreographers, a requirement that spectators walk around aimlessly and wear ghoulish plastic masks, and a trendy lounge area serving alcoholic beverages.

“Life and Trust,” another immersive theatrical experience that serves as an unofficial sequel to “Sleep No More,” recently opened in the Financial District.