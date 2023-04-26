Bronx Night Market to return for sixth season on April 29

A time-honored tradition is making its way back to the Bronx this week.

The Bronx Night Market will officially kick off its sixth season at Fordfam Plaza on Friday, April 29. Created by Masc Hospitality Group, the event aims to bring diverse communities together and support local businesses.

“We’re ecstatic to bring back the Bronx Night Market for another season of festivities,” said Marco Shalma, event organizer. “The market has become a cornerstone of the community and we can’t wait to provide a platform for local vendors, artists, and performers to share their skills and connect with visitors.”

This year’s market will bring together over 50 local vendors, highlighting several POC and minority-owned businesses from across the borough. For the first time this year, the Bronx Night Market will feature a Health Me Zone sponsored by Montefiore Einstein with many activities for the entire family, Plant-based sampling by Bronx Eats, and free Coca-Cola and Vitamin Water for all.

Visitors will also enjoy live performances from some of the best local musicians, artists and entertainers, such as Rico Jones, The Morrisania Band Project, and DJ Innato.

The market will take place on April 29, May 27, June 24, July 29, Aug. 26, Sept. 30, and Oct. 28 from 1 to 7 p.m. each night. Like always, the market is free to the public and open for all ages. For more information, visit www.bronxnightmarket.com.