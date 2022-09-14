Brooklyn Horror Film Festival rounds out lineup of terrifying films for 2022 season

Just when you thought it couldn’t get scarier, the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival (BHFF) stepped it up with its second wave of films for the 2022 season.

Presented by the popular horror movie streaming service Shudder, BHFF returns to the borough from Oct. 13-20 with a lineup of films that will keep you up at night. This year’s screenings will be held at Nitehawk Cinema Williamsburg and Williamsburg Cinemas.

BHFF initially announced the first wave of screenings and events on Aug. 31 with a lineup of unsettling, bone-chilling films. The festival has now dropped the full lineup of what horror film fans can expect for this coming season.

This year’s lineup includes the East Coast premieres of “Daughter” (directed by Corey Deshon), “Evil Eye” (Isaac Ezban), “Flowing” (Paolo Strippoli), “NightMare” (Kjersti Helen Rasmussen), and “Year of the Shark” (Ludovic Boukherma, Zoran Boukherma). The lineup will also include a handful of world premieres, including “Influencer” (Kurtis David Harder), “Terror Train” (Philippe Gagnon), and “The Weird Kidz” (Zach Passero).

The festival will also have a lineup of films making their New York premiere, including the documentary “Living With Chucky” (Kyra Gardner), “All Jacked Up And Full Of Worms” (Alex Phillips), and “Slash/Back” (Nyla Innuksuk). Additionally, the festival will host a free advance screening of the anticipated horror film “Smile,” directed by Parker Finn.

BHFF is also going to host a special event alongside the screening of “Give Me An A,” executive produced by Natasha Halevi. Conceived following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, “Give Me An A” is an anthology of 15 brand new shorts and a wraparound piece all thematically focused on abortion rights and bodily autonomy and cover a variety of genres. The screening will be followed by a moderated panel discussion on reproductive rights with attending filmmakers, producers, and cast. All proceeds from this screening will go to support The New York Abortion Access Fund (NYAAF) to help provide access to reproductive services.

A complete lineup of shorts, including two blocks of the festival’s locally-made Home Invasion horror section, with be included. The Home Invasion block will include the New York premiere of the feature film “Ghostwritten” directed by Thomas Matthews.

The festival will officially close with the U.S. Premiere of the “straight cut” of Gaspar Noé’s “Irréversible,” coinciding with the film’s 20th anniversary. The screening, which is part of BHFF’s Fear In Focus: French Extremity sidebar, will also put a spotlight on Charlotte Le Bon’s supernatural coming-of-age feature debut “Falcon Lake.”

Tickets to individual shows will officially go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16 at 12 p.m. ET. Badges for movie packages are currently available on the BHFF website.

The badges come in two different packages: the Splatter Package and the Horror Buff. The Splatter Package costs $125 and includes your choice of six films or events (excluding the opening night premiere) with pre-selection before the general public, a printed festival credential and a swag bag. The Horror Buff Package costs $275 and includes your choice of twelve films or events (including the opening night premiere) with pre-selection before the general public, priority film entry, a complimentary 11 x 17 festival poster, a printed festival credential and a premium swag bag.

For more information and to see the complete lineup, visit brooklynhorrorfest.com.