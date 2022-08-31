First wave of bone-chilling movies announced for upcoming Brooklyn Horror Film Festival

Get ready, Brooklyn — spooky season is officially getting started.

The Brooklyn Horror Film Festival (BHFF) is returning Oct. 13-20 with a huge lineup of horror titles. Present by the horror streaming site Shudder, this year’s screenings will be held at Nitehawk Cinema Williamsburg and Williamsburg Cinemas.

BHFF recently announced the first wave of films that will start off this year’s bone-chilling lineup. The festival will kick off with a screening of Lorcan Finnegan’s latest psychological thriller “Nocebo.” Starring Eva Green, this Irish film follows a fashion designer who finds herself plagued by paralyzing muscle spasms, memory loss and terrible hallucinations, and when a mysterious person comes to be a caretaker, the truth behind her illness begins to unravel.

BHFF will also feature the world premieres of four brand new films: Laurance Vannicelli’s “Mother, May I?”, Christopher Denham’s “Old Flame,” Clubhouse-born anthology film “Sinphony,” and Terance Krey’s “Summoners.” Also premiering on the lineup are Joko Anwar’s “Satan’s Slaves 2: Communion,” Joe Bego’s “Christmas Bloody Christmas,” Anthony Mitton’s “The Harbinger,” Pete Ohs’ “Jethica,” Karim Ouelhaj’s “Megalomaniac,” Daphné Baiwir’s documentary “King on Screen,” Kristoffer Borgli’s “Sick of Myself,” Aaron Moorehead and Justin Benson’s “Something in the Dirt,” Prime Video’s “Run Sweetheart Run,” and Shudder’s latest found-footage style addition “V/H/S/99.”

A complete line-up for the festival will be announced in mid-September. Tickets are now available online in packages: the Splatter Package and the Horror Buff. The Splatter Package costs $125 and includes your choice of six films or events (excluding the opening night premiere) with pre-selection before the general public, a printed festival credential and a swag bag. The Horror Buff Package costs $275 and includes your choice of twelve films or events (including the opening night premiere) with pre-selection before the general public, priority film entry, a complimentary 11 x 17 festival poster, a printed festival credential and a premium swag bag.

For more information, visit brooklynhorrorfest.com.