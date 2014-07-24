‘Bullets’ bites the bullet and other theater news

Woody Allen’s ‘Broadway’ bites the ‘Bullets’ in August

Just one week after the announcement that the new musical “Rocky” will close in August, now comes word that “Bullets Over Broadway” also end its Broadway run next month. With staging by Susan Stroman (“The Producers”) and a book by Woody Allen himself (based on his 1994 film starring John Cusack), many easily assumed that “Bullets” was going to be a smash hit. However, the show has posted low box office grosses since opening to tepid reviews.

Garry Marshall to direct Off-Broadway play ‘Billy & Ray’

Famed film director and television producer Garry Marshall (“Pretty Woman,” “Happy Days”) will direct “Billy & Ray,” a new play about how film icon Billy Wilder and noir writer Raymond Chandler adapted “Double Indemnity” for the big screen, at Off-Broadway’s Vineyard Theatre in the fall. Casting has yet to be announced.

Williams points blame for demise of ‘Holler’

In an interview with Rolling Stone about the early closing of the Tupac Shakur musical “Holler If Ya Hear Me,” its lead actor Saul Williams lashed out against employees of the ticket discount booth TKTS, claiming that they advised people not to see the show, and against critics for claiming that the musical’s plot was generic. “The idea of having a play that centers around, How do you stop the cycles of gun violence in our community? It’s weird to hear someone feel like the story is generic when it’s the front page of every [expletive] paper to date,” Williams said.

‘Of Mice and Men’ to be broadcast in movie theaters

The hit Broadway revival of “Of Mice and Men” with James Franco and Chris O’Dowd, which ends its limited run on Sunday, will become the first play from New York to be screened in movie theaters internationally as part of the National Theatre Live series, which has made numerous London productions available for viewing in the U.S. over the past five years.

‘An American in Paris’ to play Broadway’s Palace

A stage adaptation of the Gene Kelly movie musical “An American in Paris” will hit Broadway this coming season. It will begin performances at the Palace Theatre (recently home to “Holler If Ya Hear Me”) in March. It will play an initial engagement at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris in the fall. Its score will be packed with classic Gershwin songs such as “I Got Rhythm,” “‘S Wonderful” and “But Not For Me” and Gershwin orchestral suites.

‘Next to Normal’ to get new production in Park Slope

The Pulitzer-winning musical “Next to Normal” will be revived in the fall by the Gallery Players in Park Slope. Its new season will also include productions of David Auburn’s “Proof,” the Jerry Herman revue “Jerry’s Girls,” the British farce “Run For Your Wife,” the rock opera “Evita” and the rarely-seen flop musical “The Baker’s Wife.”

LuPone signs multi-year deal with 54 Below

Patti LuPone, who is appearing at 54 Below in her latest solo vehicle “The Lady with the Torch” through Aug. 3, has entered into a deal with the popular nightclub venue to play two-week engagements there twice yearly through 2016. LuPone was the first performer to appear at 54 Below when it opened two years ago.

Spotted ?

Lupita Nyong’o at “Hedwig and the Angry Inch” ? Mario Cantone at “Here Lies Love” ? Harvey Weinstein at Patti LuPone’s “The Lady with the Torch” at 54 Below ? Rosie O’Donnell at “Beautiful” ? Phil Collins at “Aladdin.”