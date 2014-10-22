Carrie Bradshaw banned from her own stoop, 66 Perry Street, according to reports

While the stoop of 66 Perry St has seen plenty of Manolo Blahniks and Christian Louboutins over the last decade, Carrie Bradshaw’s former fictional home is closed to visitors. And that includes former “Sex and the City” cast members.

Page Six reports that on October 7 the owners of the building were “infuriated” when Sarah Jessica Parker staged an allegedly unauthorized photoshoot of her new SJP Collection for Nordstrom on the private property.

The actress come shoe designer reportedly never received permission to use the building’s facade, which is still overrun with tourists eager to touch the roped off stoop where Carrie Bradshaw asked some of life’s most meaningful questions and West Village residents are unhappy with the steady influx of tourists flocking to the former filming site.

While tensions rise over the use of one very famous stoop, Parker has kept images of the shoot on her Instagram, infused with a little bit of Bradshaw’s wit– if Carrie used hashtags! #longdayforCarrie #whewwwwthosesteps #runninginheels #taxi!’