Cate Blanchett hates selfies, says they are “pathetic.”

Well, you won’t catch Cate Blanchett taking a selfie any time soon.

She. Hates. Them.

“I cannot for the life of me work out why adults are participating in that [expletive],” the Aussie superstar said in a chat with Yahoo! Beauty, published yesterday.

“I just can’t handle it,” she continued, adding that the whole concept of people taking pictures of themselves for the approval of others is “pathetic.”

“[It] comes back to self-respect,” the 46-year-old said, holding back nothing. “It’s this huge thing. ‘Like me! Like me!.’ The like and the dislike is just totally primary schoolyard.” The actress is doing the media rounds to promote her new film “Truth,” which also stars Robert Redford, Elisabeth Moss and Dennis Quaid. The mom of four has another flick coming out Nov. 20, the anticipated “Carol,” with Rooney Mara.