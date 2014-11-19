Cecily Strong to headline White House Correspondents’ Dinner

Her father was an AP bureau chief in Illinois.

Will the “Girl You Wished You Hadn’t Started a Conversation With at a Party” make an appearance at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

“Saturday Night Live’s” Cecily Strong, who plays that character and many others, will host the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner in April 2015, according to Politico.

While Strong isn’t well-known for playing any political characters on “SNL,” WHCD President Christi Parsons called Strong’s political humor “sharp and edgy, and it comes with a Chicago accent.”

Strong’s father, Bill Strong, was the Associated Press statehouse reporter in Illinois for many years.