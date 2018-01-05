Getting around after a snowstorm is rough, but not if you’re actor Ansel Elgort.

The 23-year-old who starred in the 2017 action flick “Baby Driver” channeled his character’s road skills on Thursday in the middle of a “bomb cyclone” that dropped more than a foot of snow in parts of New York City.

Elgort, a Manhattan native, tweeted a video of himself behind the wheel of a red Subaru — just like the one his character drives in “Baby Driver” — doing doughnuts in a snowy Southampton parking lot.

“NYC snowstorm no worries baby will give you a ride,” Elgort tweeted.

Even though he's nominated for best actor in a musical or comedy for his role as a getaway driver in the film, fans were surprised by the actor’s actual driving abilities.

Nyc snowstorm no worries baby will give u a ride 😎 pic.twitter.com/oUyVi787BH — Ansel Elgort (@AnselElgort) January 4, 2018

“B-A-B-Y can actually drive like Baby Driver!” one user wrote.

Others were unimpressed by the unsafe driving and drew attention to Elgort’s broken headlight.

“This is very dangerous, Ansel,” one of his nearly 4 million followers wrote.

In “Baby Driver,” Elgort stars alongside Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and Lily James. He also appeared in “The Fault in Our Stars.”