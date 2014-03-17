Beyonce doesn't want to attend Kimye's wedding: report | amNewYork

Quantcast
There’s one famous face who may not be at the upcoming nuptials between Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Beyoncé.

Even though her hubby, Jay Z, is BFFs with West, the songstress doesn’t want to attend the wedding because it will be taped for E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” according to RadarOnline.com.

“Jay and Beyoncé’s wedding was shrouded in secrecy and extreme lengths were made to make sure their wedding was an intimate affair for friends and family, only,” a source told RadarOnline. “This will be the complete opposite. She thinks it’s just tacky.”

That said, 32-year-old Beyoncé “knows she’ll have to go to the wedding” because her beau “considers them family,” said the source.

Kardashian, 33, said earlier this year on ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” that she and West, 36, plan to marry in Paris, hopefully this summer.

The pair’s daughter, North West, was born in June 2013.

