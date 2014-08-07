Beyoncé to perform solo, receive honor at VMAs | amNewYork

Quantcast
Beyoncé to perform solo, receive honor at VMAs

Beyoncé to perform solo, receive honor at VMAs

Queen Bey is set to reign over next month’s MTV Video Music Awards.

Beyoncé is set to perform — sans hubby Jay Z, whom she’s said to be on the rocks with — and receive the big-time Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, the network announced on Thursday. The 32-year-old songstress received the most VMA nominations of any artist this year with eight, including Video of the Year for “Drunk in Love,” her collaboration with Jay Z.

Past recipients of the award include Madonna, Justin Timberlake, the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Duran Duran.

At this year’s show, Beyoncé joins previously announced performers Maroon 5, Usher, Ariana Grande and 5 Seconds of Summer.

The show airs live from The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Aug. 24.

