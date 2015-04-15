Bob Saget confirms more 'Full House' in works | amNewYork

Quantcast
Bob Saget confirms more 'Full House' in works

Bob Saget confirms more ‘Full House’ in works

Everywhere you look, there’s more good news! And yes, we’re talking about ‘Full House.’

Just last week, reports about a possible reboot the show, ‘Fuller House,’ being picked up by Netflix, had the rumor mill and ’90s kids everywhere freaking out.

And now, it’s looking like more ‘Full House’ is a definite possibility. At least according to everyone’s favorite TV dad, Bob Saget.

Saget, 58, appeared on “The View” Wednesday and confirmed all our hopes and dreams.

“We all get together as friends and hang out and have fun,” Saget said, referring to the cast. “But there is more ?… business people are talking to each other.”

Don’t let us down, Danny Tanner!

