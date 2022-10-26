Here’s a look at which celebrities are lacing up to run the New York City Marathon

On Oct. 24, New York City Road Runners announced its list of celebrity runners and attendees for the upcoming TCS New York City Marathon on Nov. 6. The marathon entices celebrities and the glitz and glamor that comes with them annually to run for charities and causes.

Influential and impressive names from Hollywood are traveling from all over the country to run the marathon. Aston Kutcher is one of the biggest names running this year, supporting his charity, Thorn, a nonprofit committed to helping children heal from online sexual abuse. Lauren Ridloff from The Eternal’s will be running for PS 347, a public school in New York with deaf, hard-of-hearing, CODA and hearing students. Claire Holt, known for her roles in The Vampire Diaries and The Originals will be aiding The Boston Children’s Hospital. The Brotherhood Sister Sol will be supported by marathon newcomer and The Office and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt star Ellie Kemper.

Many celebrities and personalities are returning to the marathon this year, having an impressive streak of years past behind them. Former running back of the New York Giants Tiki Barber will be running his eighth marathon this year. The producer and host of MTV’s Catfish Nev Schulman is back for his sixth. Other returning celebrities include Amy Robach, host of ABC News’ GMA3, and The Bachelor and The Bachelorette stars Zac Clark and Matt James.

Other notable runners of this year include YouTube star Casey Neistat, 15-time Olympic gold medalist Marit Bjørgen, ESPN SportsCenter anchor Nicole Briscoe, 2015 Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach, race car driver Ryan Briscoe, award-winning Broadway actress Sierra Boggess, co-host of ABC New’s GMA3 T.J. Holmes and Olympic gold medalists Meghan Duggan and Monica Puig.

The race is put on annually by the New York Road Runners, which has kept the city running since 1958. While the TCS New York City Marathon is their largest event, they put on year-round programming throughout the 5 boroughs including races, youth running initiatives and school programs, virtual races, community events and more. For more information and further upcoming announcements, visit www.nyrr.org.