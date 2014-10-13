Chris Brown backtracks on sharing his opinion on Ebola | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Chris Brown apparently thought the better of sharing his speculative disease theories, tweeting “Let me shut my black a-up!” minutes after tweeting “I don’t know … But I think this Ebola epidemic is a form of population control. [Expletive] is getting crazy bruh” Monday.

The “New Flame” singer, who has more than 13.7 million Twitter followers, lit a fire with the incendiary tweet, prompting more than 14,000 retweets of his original comment.

The star’s remark about Ebola, a virulent disease which has so far killed more than 4,000 people, inspired widespread wonderment and derision.

“I didn’t know Chris Brown is a qualified virologist and population control officer,” noted @sheriffra.

“Can we just wait and see what Chris Brown’s opinion on Ebola would be if he started bleeding from his eyes, ears, nose and mouth,” tweeted @Eimear_Twomey.

“research Ebola. you have 13mil people following you. It could have a positive impact if you share your findings,” added @amirazizme.