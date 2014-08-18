Christina Aguilera names daughter Summer Rain | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

How seasonally appropos.

Christina Aguilera and fiancé Matt Rutler have named their baby girl Summer Rain, they announced early Monday, less than two days after welcoming their first child together.

“So proud to welcome our beautiful daughter Summer Rain Rutler into the world,” Aguilera tweeted.

The Grammy-winning songstress gave birth via a C-section at Los Angeles’ Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Saturday, according to Us Weekly.

The 33-year-old is already mom to 6-year-old son Max with ex-husband Jordan Bratman.

Earlier this summer, Aguilera proudly bared her pregnant body for V Magazine, posing nude and in a sheer white dress.

“As a woman, I’m proud to embrace my body through all stages of life, staying fearless and confident in surrendering to the unknowns the future has in store,” she told the magazine.

Aguilera and Rutler, who met on the set of the 2010 flick “Burlesque,” got engaged this past Valentine’s Day.