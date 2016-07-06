Ciara, Russell Wilson get married in English castle | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Congrats are in order for Ciara and Russell Wilson — the paired tied the knot Wednesday in what sounds like a fairy-tale wedding.

The ceremony took place at Peckforton Castle in Cheshire, England, where TMZ reports no cellphones were allowed. Ciara shared one photo Wednesday on Instagram with the caption, “We are The Wilsons!”

While we wait for details to emerge, including more snaps of the custom-made Roberto Cavalli gown E! reports the bride wore, we do know that Jennifer Hudson, 34, was in attendance — the actress shared her excitement on Instagram before the nuptials, posting “Here we go guys!” alongside a selfie.

In a separate selfie, also taken in the car presumably transporting her to the ceremony, Hudson remarked, “Guys this dress is definitely not made for sitting,” about her Christian Siriano-designed gown.

Thirty-year-old Ciara and 27-year-old Wilson, a Seattle Seahawks quarterback, were first linked as a couple in April 2015, attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner together.