James Franco became the latest actor to face allegations of misconduct following his Golden Globe win earlier this week, but he says he has “no idea” what he did.

“Look, in my life, I pride myself on taking responsibly for things I’ve done,” the “Disaster Artist” actor told “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert Tuesday night. “ . . . I do it whenever I know that there’s something wrong or needs to be changed. I make it a point to do it. The things that I heard on Twitter are not accurate.”

Franco, 39, appeared on the late-night show after winning the best actor in a comedy or musical award at the Globes Sunday for his role in “The Disaster Artist,” a film he directed.

His win stirred up immediate backlash via social media from actresses Violet Paley and Ally Sheedy as well as filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan. Paley and Tither-Kaplan took to Twitter to share claims of sexual misconduct against the actor, who wore a pin supporting the Time’s Up movement on the Globes carpet.

Paley, who said she had a “consensual relationship” with the actor, alleged that Franco “pushed my head down in a car” while he was exposed. Tither-Kaplan addressed issues involving on-set nudity. Sheedy shared now-deleted vague comments about the actor asking why he was allowed at the ceremony using the #MeToo hashtag.

“OK, first of all, I have no idea what I did to Ally. I directed her in a play off-Broadway,” Franco said. “I had nothing but a great time with her. Total respect for her. I have no idea why she was upset. She took the tweet down. I don’t know. I can’t speak for her. I don’t know.”

The allegations against Franco caused the New York Times to cancel an event previously scheduled for Jan. 10 in which Franco and his brother Dave were set to discuss “The Disaster Artist.”

“If there is restitution to be made I will make it,” he said. “If I’ve done something wrong I will fix it. I have to. I think that’s how that works. I don’t know what else to do.”

Franco also used his time on the late-night show to ensure fans that he is a proud supporter of the Time’s Up movement led by women in Hollywood speaking out against gender inequality and sexual harassment in the industry.

“I completely support people coming out and being able to have a voice because they didn’t have a voice for so long,” he said. “So, I don’t wanna shut them down in any way. I think it’s a good thing and I support it.”