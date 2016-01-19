Jamie Foxx saves man from burning car crash in Los Angeles | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Jamie Foxx can add “lifesaver” to his resume.

The “Collateral” star rescued a man from a burning car wreck in Los Angeles, TMZ reported Tuesday.

Foxx, 48, raced from his home — not far from the crash site — when he heard the commotion, according to the gossip site. After phoning 911, the real-life superhero is said to have unbuckled the driver from the burning wreckage and pulled him to safety — fearing the flipped-over vehicle would explode.

The driver, a 32-year-old man, suffered from serious injuries and was taking to a hospital, where he was later charged with DUI, TMZ said.