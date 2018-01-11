Actress, singer and superstar Jennifer Lopez, who rose to fame playing Selena Quintanilla in a 1997 biopic and topped the Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2012, was born on July 24, 1969, in the Bronx.

Though she's risen to incredible heights of wealth and fame, she regularly reminds her fans of her beginnings -- most memorable, perhaps, in her 2002 hit "Jenny from the Block."

"Don't be fooled by the rocks that I got. I'm still, I'm still Jenny from the block. Used to have a little, now I have a lot. No matter where I go, I know where I came from (from the Bronx!)," she sings.

While NYC may not be her permanent home year-round, she's still a New Yorker at heart. Read on for spots that make up J.Lo's New York.