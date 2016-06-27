Quantcast
Jenny Slate and Chris Evans make their relationship red carpet official | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans make their relationship red carpet official

By
0
comments
Posted on

This news is like the celebrity version of “Facebook official,” which obviously means it’s a big deal.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans, who we’ve believed to be dating for some weeks now, made their relationship “Red Carpet Official” on Saturday, at the premiere of “The Secret Life of Pets” at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

On the red carpet Slate, who voices Gidget the pomeranian in “The Secret Life of Pets,” had nothing but rave reviews for her real-life leading man. “It’s kind of like I got my dream seventh grade boyfriend,” the actress, 34, gushed to Entertainment Tonight.

Of her “Captain America” love, 35, she added: “I haven’t really had a large premiere before, so it’s nice to have someone who knows how it goes.”

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC