Jenny Slate and Chris Evans make their relationship red carpet official | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This news is like the celebrity version of “Facebook official,” which obviously means it’s a big deal.

Jenny Slate and Chris Evans, who we’ve believed to be dating for some weeks now, made their relationship “Red Carpet Official” on Saturday, at the premiere of “The Secret Life of Pets” at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center.

On the red carpet Slate, who voices Gidget the pomeranian in “The Secret Life of Pets,” had nothing but rave reviews for her real-life leading man. “It’s kind of like I got my dream seventh grade boyfriend,” the actress, 34, gushed to Entertainment Tonight.

Of her “Captain America” love, 35, she added: “I haven’t really had a large premiere before, so it’s nice to have someone who knows how it goes.”