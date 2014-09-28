Quantcast
JLo, Leah Remini OK after car hit by drunken driver: Reports | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

JLo, Leah Remini OK after car hit by drunken driver: Reports

By
0
comments
Posted on

Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini had a close call in Cali.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Lopez posted a photo to her Instagram account on Saturday after being rear-ended by an allegedly drunken driver.

Lopez, 45, sat shotgun, while “King of Queens” actress Remini was behind the wheel. According to TMZ, they were cruising the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, Calif., when a pickup truck hit them from behind and drove away.

Deputies were able to locate the truck and the driver was arrested for a DUI as well as a hit-and- run charge, TMZ reported.

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC