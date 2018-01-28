Joy Villa wears hand-painted 'choose life' gown on Grammys carpet | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Singer Joy Villa once again turned heads at the Grammys red carpet for her political statement-making gown.

While music industry insiders were showing off white roses pinned to their chests in support of the Time’s Up movement on Sunday, Villa, 26, stepped out at Madison Square Garden in an all-white anti-abortion dress clutching a handbag that read “choose life.”

Villa, who made headlines at the 2017 ceremony for her “Make America Great Again” outfit, tweeted that she hand painted the rainbow-colored fetus on the bottom of her dress herself.

The gown was purchased from the Bridal Garden, a Manhattan-based nonprofit. All proceeds from the sale were donated to the Bedford-Stuyvesant Brooklyn Charter School “for talented, underprivileged mostly minority children,” the singer added.

The outfit was met with mixed response from Grammy viewers who followed along on Twitter ahead of the 60th anniversary of the award ceremony.

“OMG Joy I loved you before…but now even more,” one Twitter user wrote.

Others felt her red carpet appearance proved she was “screaming for attention.”

“Here we go with politics,” another wrote. “The very reason I can’t remember the last time I watched an award show.”

The conservative singer, a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump, is known best for her album “I Make the Static,” which landed at No. 12 on the Billboard Top 200 chart in 2017.