Justin Bieber deletes Instagram amid Sofia Richie photo drama; Selena Gomez apologizes | amNewYork

Fans following the Justin Bieber, Sofia Richie and Selena Gomez drama awoke to find an error message on Instagram when looking for Bieber’s account on Tuesday.

Bieber had threatened to set his account to private if angry comments from fans didn’t stop popping up on a series of photos he posted of himself with 17-year-old Richie. After his ex-girlfriend Gomez got in on the action, it seems he decided to delete his account entirely.

“If you can’t handle the hate then stop posting pictures of your girlfriend lol – it should be special between you two only,” she wrote on one of Bieber’s posts. “Don’t be mad at your fans. They love you.”

“It’s funny to see people who used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love,” Bieber replied.

Their conversation escalated from there, with a mentioning of cheating and a “Zayn,” which fans believe to be Zayn Malik, according to multiple fan screenshots shared on Monday.

With Bieber’s Instagram account disabled, Gomez seems to have thrown in the towel. A black image with an apology appeared on her Snapchat story early Tuesday morning.

“What I said was selfish and pointless,” Gomez wrote.