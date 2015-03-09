Kim Kardashian already needs a touch up for her platinum blonde hair | amNewYork

Quantcast
Kim Kardashian already needs a touch up for her platinum blonde hair

Well, that was quick!

Just a day after making her hair even more platinum blonde, to the point where it’s almost white, Kim Kardashian, 34, was in need of a touch up.

Yesterday, she uploaded a picture of her new hair getting washed in a salon sink to Instagram, with the caption “It’s hard out here for a platinum pimp! Thank you @FredericMennetrier for touching up my blonde.”

So what have we learned from this?

At least we know she’s serious about keeping her blonde.

Again, let’s just file this under #Kardashianstruggles.

