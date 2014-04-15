Michael Strahan lands 'Good Morning America' gig | amNewYork

Quantcast
Michael Strahan lands 'Good Morning America' gig

Michael Strahan lands ‘Good Morning America’ gig

Michael Strahan is saying “good morning” to yet another gig.

After much speculation, ABC announced on Tuesday that the former Giants star will join the team at “Good Morning America,” while keeping his daily hosting gig on “Live! With Kelly and Michael.”

Starting next week, Strahan, 42, will appear on “GMA” a few days a week before “Live!” tapes at 9 a.m. about 30 blocks north of “GMA’s” Times Square studios.

“GMA” co-hosts Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Lara Spencer welcomed Strahan around 8 a.m. on Tuesday’s show, presenting him with an alarm clock, a giant coffee mug and Sour Patch Kids candies, Strahan’s favorite snack.

“So sugar and coffee in the morning — good morning, America!” Strahan said.

Strahan landed the job on “Live!” alongside Kelly Ripa in 2012, after Regis Philbin retired.

Sam Champion and Josh Elliott recently left “GMA.”

