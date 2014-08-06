Michael Strahan unwinds in Meatpacking District post-cheating report | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Cheating rumors? What cheating rumors?

Less than 24 hours after TMZ.com reported that infidelity caused his recent split from fiancée Nicole Murphy, Michael Strahan was spotted unwinding with close friends over drinks at STK Downtown.

The newly single “Live!” co-host was in “good spirits” while having drinks with his buddies, laughing and talking throughout the night, said a spy, adding that the evening was “low-key.”

On Friday, Strahan and Murphy announced the end of their engagement, just a day before Strahan’s induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. According to TMZ, Murphy confirmed “proof” of Strahan’s cheating on Friday, prompting the public breakup declaration.