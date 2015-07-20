Miley Cyrus to host MTV Video Music Awards | amNewYork

Quantcast
Miley Cyrus to host MTV Video Music Awards

Buckle up! Miley Cyrus will be hosting the MTV Video Music Awards next month.

And while there aren’t too many details at the moment, it’s a pretty safe bet it’ll make for entertaining viewing. 

The 22-year-old pop star and all-around wild child announced the news on Twitter Monday, posting a picture of herself wearing an alien outfit and two signs. The first read “MTV won’t let me perform,” accompanied by another saying, “So I’m hosting this year’s VMAs.”

“[Expletive] yeah VMAs!!!!! #VMAs on @MTV Aug 30 at 9pm” she tweeted. We’ll be watching!
 

