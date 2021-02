Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The New Kids on the Block are taking reality TV to the high seas.

The boy band will star in the TV Guide Network’s upcoming show “Rock This Boat: New Kids on the Block,” which takes place on a NKOTB concert cruise, the network announced on Thursday. For the past five years, Donnie Wahlberg, Jordan Knight and the rest of the guys have sold out concert cruises.

The show will follow select “super fans” aboard the ship.

A premiere date hasn’t been announced.