Prince George snubs Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau | amNewYork

This little prince doesn’t care for your high fives, nor your handshakes.

Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was left hanging moments after the British royals landed on Canadian turf on Saturday — the “hip” leader received a stern shaking of the head from Prince George, 3, upon offering the toddler a high five. The prince rejected a handshake, as well.

The royal rascal was accompanied by mom and dad, aka Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with baby sister Princess Charlotte, 1.

The family is in Canada on an eight-day tour of the Commonwealth nation. After arriving in Victoria, British Columbia, Saturday, the family was on Sunday in Vancouver. There, Trudeau and his wife, Sophie, showed the Duke and Duchess around city outreach centers, while the kids reportedly stayed with a nanny.