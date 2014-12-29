Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello engaged, reports say | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

It was a very merry Christmas for one of Hollywood’s hottest couples.

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are engaged, just six months into their sizzling romance, according to reports.

“True Blood” star Manganiello reportedly celebrated both Christmas and his 38th birthday by proposing to Vergara, 42, on a trip to Hawaii.

The “Modern Family” actress broke off an engagement to businessman Nick Loeb shortly before news broke that she and Manganiello were an item in July. Manganiello split with fiancee Audra Marie, an actress and model, in 2011.