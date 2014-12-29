Quantcast
Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello engaged, reports say | amNewYork

Flip through
today’s paper

AMNY Newsletter

Manage your settings.

Manage
Celebrities

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello engaged, reports say

By
0
comments
Posted on

It was a very merry Christmas for one of Hollywood’s hottest couples.

amRUSH: Desus & Mero bring a year’s worth of rent to Bronx bodega

amRUSH

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are engaged, just six months into their sizzling romance, according to reports.

“True Blood” star Manganiello reportedly celebrated both Christmas and his 38th birthday by proposing to Vergara, 42, on a trip to Hawaii.

The “Modern Family” actress broke off an engagement to businessman Nick Loeb shortly before news broke that she and Manganiello were an item in July. Manganiello split with fiancee Audra Marie, an actress and model, in 2011.

 

 

 

About the Author

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC