Spice Girls reunion is coming to the US, report says | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

This friendship never ends.

Entertainment website TMZ reported on Wednesday that the Spice Girls are reuniting for a transatlantic tour.

The news comes days after Posh, Sporty, Scary, Baby and Ginger — aka Victoria Beckham, Melanie Chisholm, Mel B, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner — had a little get-together with the manager that helped launch them to legend status, Simon Fuller. Beckham and others from the group shared snaps from the occasion to social media, sparking rumors that a reunion tour may be imminent.

A statement released through Beckham’s publicist Jo Millroy on Feb. 2 only further fueled speculation: “We are always overwhelmed at how much interest there is across the whole world for the Spice Girls. The time now feels right to explore some incredible new opportunities together,” the statement, posted to Facebook, read.

Details remain scarce, but TMZ says the tour, reportedly still in the early planning stages, will kick off in the U.K. before heading to America.

It’s been a while since the Spice Girls hit the stage together, last performing at London’s Olympics closing ceremony in 2012. The group is yet to comment on the TMZ report.