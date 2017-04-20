Time magazine’s ‘most influential’ list includes Leslie Jones, RuPaul, more celebs | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Scores of celebrities found themselves among world leaders and business moguls on Time magazine’s annual 100 Most Influential People in the World list, released Thursday.

Leslie Jones tweeted she was “proud to be included” on the list, which features profiles of honorees written by other big names. The “SNL” star’s write-up proclaims her “a tiger . . . lioness . . . pussycat” by none other than Russell Crowe, who describes the comedian and actress as “the person who says out loud what you were thinking, when you didn’t even realize you thought like that.”

Jones appears alongside the likes of Margot Robbie, Ed Sheeran (who gets a write-up from buddy Taylor Swift) and John Legend in the “artists” category, while Samantha Bee, Jordan Peele and Chance the Rapper have been dubbed “pioneers” on the list, which is broken into five categories that also includes “leaders” “titans” and “icons.”

Of Chance, fellow rapper Common says “he makes music from an unapologetically inspiring and Christian perspective — music that transcends age, race and gender.”

RuPaul, actress Viola Davis and gymnast Simone Biles are among the “icons” — supermodel Naomi Campbell reveals she met RuPaul “in the ’90s, when I was doing a shoot on 14th Street in New York City. As soon as I saw him, I wanted to know where he was going, because that was where I wanted to be.”