Tom Hanks crashes a wedding in Central Park | amNewYork

Tom Hanks crashed a couple’s Central Park wedding on Saturday. Photo Credit: Getty Images / Drew Angerer

Elisabeth and Ryan, who requested their last name not be released, were posing for pictures in Central Park when a casually dressed Hanks walked over to join them. The entire encounter was caught on video by First Day Films, an event videography company.

Hanks shook hands with the groom, posed for photos with the couple and even took a selfie.

“Ryan, you’re a lucky man,” Hanks said to the groom in the video. “And Elisabeth, you’ve done well for yourself.”

He even offered to be the couple’s impromptu minister.

“You know, I am an ordained minister. If the guy cancels, just let me know,” he said.

He declined an invitation to the wedding, though, citing a previous dinner arrangement. But he took a selfie with the ring bearer and flower girl before continuing on his way.

“Yesterday’s wedding was so beautiful! Elisabeth and Ryan, you planned one amazing celebration. The icing on the cake was @tomhanks stopping in Central Park to wish them congratulations,” their wedding photographer Meg Miller posted on Facebook on Sunday.

Talk about an unforgettable night.