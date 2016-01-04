Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth, other celebrity couples reunite

If 2015 was the year of celebrity breakups, 2016 is already shaping up to be the year of celebrity makeups.Stars …

Stars were eager to share with the world their rekindled romances as they rang in the new year.

Miley Cyrus jetted Down Under to party with her one-time fiance Liam Hemsworth and his family. The pair were reportedly seen getting intimate while partying over the weekend at the Falls Festival in the Australian beach town of Byron Bay.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles got reacquainted onboard a yacht in St. Barts, with well-informed paparazzi cluing in the world that these two are making up for lost time. The pair split in early 2013 after a brief romance.

Justin Bieber shared on Instagram a snap of himself passionately kissing Hailey Baldwin on Sunday night. The two were rumored to be getting close over the summer, and this image leaves little room to doubt just how close they have now become.

Also over the holiday weekend, “Pitch Perfect” stars Anna Camp and Skylar Astin announced their engagement, posting to Instagram an obligatory engagement ring pic. “I asked. She said yes!!” Astin said on the social media account.