CheapSkate: FREE events in NYC this week: cheese, crafts and science!

Celebrate the art of cheese at Castello’s Cheese Pop-Up Store in SoHo

Mmmmm, cheese. If you’re a fellow lover of the delectable dairy product, then stop on by the Castello Cheese Pop-up Store this summer for some unique lessons that revolve around — you guessed it! — cheese. If you’re lucky, you also might catch a live cheese sculpting by food artist Jim Victor on certain days. So if you find yourself on a leisurely stroll through SoHo today, tomorrow or any subsequent Wednesday, Thursday or Friday from now through July 6, pop into the pop-up for a course on the “Perfect Panini” (Wednesdays); “Fondue For You” (Thursdays); and “Bye-Bye PB & J” (Fridays), where you’ll find that cheese, not peanut butter, is actually jelly’s best friend. (Wednesdays.-Fridays through July 6, noon-7 p.m. daily, FREE, Castello Cheese Pop-Up Store, 462 West Broadway, castellocheese.com/en-us/castello-pop-up-store)

DI92Y Day at 92nd Street Y

Feeling the urge to try something new but can’t find the time? Here’s your chance to join like-minded DIY enthusiasts for a day of crafting jewelry, printmaking, Mah-jongg, card playing, ceramics, vegan baking, decoupage or drawing at the 92nd Street Y for the DI92Y Day this Sunday afternoon. Stop by for the FREE classes led by the Y’s faculty. Register in advance to secure a spot. (Sunday, 1-3 p.m., FREE, 92nd Street Y, 1395 Lexington Ave, 92y.org/di92yday)

World Science Festival

Learn about science and outer space with the family this weekend at the World Science Festival. Enjoy some urban stargazing in Brooklyn Bridge Park, stop by the Intrepid for Science, Space and Astronomy Night and check out the Ultimate Science Street Fair, jam-packed with fun science events. Various ticketed and FREE events occur throughout the weekend, so check the festival’s website for specific details and locations. (Through Sunday, various times and locations, FREE, worldsciencefestival.com)