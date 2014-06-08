Cheapskate: The best FREE events in New York City this week

New York Knick Amar’e Stoudemire discusses his new cookbook

Amar’e Stoudemire takes his prowess on the court into the kitchen with a new cookbook, “Cooking with Amar’e: 100 Easy Recipes for Pros and Rookies in the Kitchen,” featuring stories from the basketball stars’ cooking lessons with Chef Maxcel Hardy III and more than 100 recipes. Stoudemire will be signing copies at B&N Citigroup Center tomorrow. (Monday, 12:30 p.m., FREE, B&N Citigroup Center, 160 E. 54th St., 212-750-8033, bn.com)

36th Annual Museum Mile Festival

Take advantage of FREE entry to nine of the city’s museums populating Fifth Avenue at the 36th Annual Museum Mile Festival. Start things off at the Museum of the City of New York at 5:45 with the opening ceremony to this year’s fest and then mosey on down the mile to El Museo del Barrio, the Jewish Museum, Cooper-Hewitt, National Design Museum, National Academy Museum & School, the Guggenheim, Neueu Galerie, The Africa Center and The Met, all while enjoying live music, street entertainers and various family-friendly activities. (Tuesday, 5:45-9 p.m., FREE, Fifth Ave. btwn. 82nd & 105th sts., museummilefestival.org)

‘The Muppets Take Manhattan’ & ‘The Breakfast Club’

Summer ’tis the time for outdoor movie festivals, and South Street Seaport is hosting one of its own, Front/Row Cinema, part of the See/Change campaign taking part throughout the revitalized nabe. Stop by Wednesday for a FREE evening of “The Muppets Take Manhattan,” or Saturday for a screening of “The Breakfast Club.” (Wednesday & Saturday, 8 p.m., FREE, South Street Seaport Pier, Fulton St. at Front St., southstreetseaport.com)

Jack Link’s celebrates third annual National Jerky Day

There’s not much more we like around these parts than FREE food, and on Thursday, Jack Link’s is celebrating the third annual National Jerky Day with an all-meat 12-foot-tall, 20-foot-wide replica of Mount Rushmore on display in Columbus Circle, FREE jerky samples and a meet-and-greet with the brand’s iconic Sasquatch. Snack away! (Thursday, 8 a.m.-6 p.m., FREE, Columbus Circle, 1849 Broadway, jacklinks .com)