Cheapskate: The best FREE events in New York City this week

Lowdown Hudson Blues Festival

Venture downtown to the Lowdown Hudson Blues Festival, featuring Sharon Jones, right, and the Dap-Kings, The Robert Cray Band, John Hiatt and The Combo, Lake Street Dive, No BS! Brass Band and James Carter Organ Trio. The fest takes over the Brookfield Place Waterfront Plaza this Wednesday and Thursday evenings. Check the website for schedule and performance details. (Wed. & Thurs., 6-10 p.m., FREE, Brookfield Place Waterfront Plaza, 220 Vesey St., arts brookfield.com/ lowdown)

Meet and greet: Maria Menounos

TV personality, author and celebrity interviewer Maria Menounos will be meeting fans and signing copies of her latest book, “The Everygirl’s Guide to Diet and Fitness,” this Wednesday at the NBC Experience Store. Menounos’ new show, “Untold with Maria Menounos,” premieres this Thursday on E! (Wednesday, 11 a.m., FREE, NBC Experience Store, Rockefeller Plaza at W. 49th St., 212-664- 3700, nbcuniversalstore.com)

SummerScreen presents ‘Zoolander’

All of you really, really, ridiculously good-looking people out there need to take your Blue Steel faces over to McCarren Park this Wednesday for a night of “Zoolander.” Go on, you know you want to. After all, it’s so hot right now! Get there early to take in some music by Ratking and Princess Nokia pre-screening. (Wednesday, films at sundown, doors at 6 p.m., FREE, McCarren Park, N. 12th St. at Bedford Avenue, Williamsburg, summerscreen.org)

Intrepid Museum’s Third Annual Space & Science Festival

Sea, air and space enthusiasts, lend us your ears. The Third Annual Space & Science Festival lands on the Intrepid Museum this week. From Wednesday to Sunday, stop by the aircraft carrier for interactive displays, activities, exhibits and presentations, along with astronaut appearances, an astronomy night on Friday and a FREE screening of the Oscar-winning film “Gravity” on the Intrepid’s flight deck Thursday evening. (Wed.-Sun., various times, FREE, Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum, Hudson River Park, Pier 86, W. 46th St. and 12th Ave., intrepidmuseum.org)

Hudson River Parks’ RiverFlicks presents ‘American Hustle’ and ‘Ghostbusters’

Take in a double feature at Hudson River Park this week. Make it a Wednesday date night and snag a prime spot on the Pier 63 lawn for a FREE screening of “American Hustle,” part of RiverFlicks’ Big Hit Wednesdays. Then head back with the fam to Pier 46 on Friday evening for “Ghostbusters,” part of the summer movie series’ Family Fridays. Beverages and snacks are on you, but popcorn is FREE. (Wed. & Fri., movies start at dusk around 8:30 p.m., Pier 63 Lawn, West St. btwn W. 22nd & W. 24th sts.; Pier 46, West St. at Charles St., riverflicks.com)