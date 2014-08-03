Cheapskate: The best FREE events this week in New York City

HBO Summer Film Festival presents ‘The Karate Kid’

Wax on, wax off, strike a crane pose and head on down to Bryant Park Monday for some Miyagi action. Snag a spot on the lawn and enjoy the ’80s karate stylings of Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita in “The Karate Kid,” part of the HBO Summer Film Festival. The lawn opens to blankets and picnics at 5 p.m., with movies kicking off at sunset — usually between 8 and 9. (Monday, gates at 5 p.m., movie at sunset, FREE, Bryant Park, 40th to 42nd streets, between Fifth & Sixth avenues, bryantpark.org)

Lev Grossman reads from ‘The Magician’s Land’

Return to the magical land of Fillory with Quentin Coldwater in this conclusion to Lev Grossman’s “Magicians” series. The Time magazine book critic-turned-author will read from the third book in his trilogy, “The Magician’s Land,” this Wednesday at Barnes & Noble. Don’t miss the magic! (Wednesday, 7 p.m., FREE, B&N Upper West Side, 2289 Broadway, 212-362-8835, bn.com)

Naked Geometry with Mike Naylor

Not so into math? Well, this latest event at MoMath may just change your mind. Mathematician and award-winning artist Mike Naylor will get you literally into math as he discusses ways to create geometric shapes with human bodies, using animations, digital pictures and sculptures. So let’s get physical with some math! (Wednesday, 4 & 7 p.m., FREE with registration, 12+, National Museum of Mathematics, 11 E. 26th St., mathencounters.org)

‘The Big Lebowski’

Dude, it’s time to don your bathrobe and sunglasses and get your Royal Dudeness on down to McCarren Park for a screening of “The Big Lebowski” this Wednesday. The Coen brothers’ classic screens at sunset. (Wednesday, doors at 6 p.m., film at sunset, McCarren Park, N. 12th Street and Bedford Avenue, Williamsburg, summerscreen.org)