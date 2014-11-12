Free: Holiday train show at Grand Central Terminal, Andy Cohen author appearance

Author visit

Pop icon Andy Cohen presents his new book, ‘The Andy Cohen Diaries: A Deep Look at a Shallow Year’

Get a behind-the-camera peek at one year in the life of pop icon, TV producer and host of “Watch What Happens Live,” Andy Cohen. Complete with celebrity tidbits, calls to his mom and nights on the town, this detailed diary gives you a “deep look” at the pop culture of our times. Stop by Barnes & Noble Union Square Thursday to see Cohen, and see for yourself what happens live. (Thursday, 7 p.m., seating opens at 5 p.m., FREE, B&N Union Square, 33 E. 17th St., fourth fl., 212-253-0810, bn.com)

Exhibit

13th Annual Holiday Train Show at Grand Central Terminal

Train fans and kids at heart should head down to Grand Central Terminal this holiday season. Grand Central’s holiday tradition continues this year with the 13th Annual Holiday Train Show, featuring Metro-North, New York Central and subway trains departing from a mini Grand Central Terminal and running along a 34-foot-long, two-level “O” gauge model train layout. Also on display will be vintage Lionel trains from the Museum’s collection and 1930s Lionel ads. (Sunday to Feb. 22, Mon.-Fri., 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Sat. & Sun., 10 a.m.-6 p.m., FREE, New York Transit Museum Gallery Annex and Store, Grand Central Terminal, 89 E. 42nd St., 212-878-0106, mta.info/mta/museum)