Chris Pratt could replace Comey with his ‘Parks and Rec’ alter ego, actor says

FBI agent Burt Macklin is eyeing that newly open director position at the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

For those of you who haven’t had the fictional town of Pawnee on your travel bucket list since the 2009 premiere of “Parks and Recreation,” Macklin is the alter ego of Andy Dwyer, a character played by Chris Pratt.

After learning that President Donald Trump had fired FBI Director James Comey on Tuesday, Pratt tweeted a gif of his character leaping across Mount Rushmore and breaking down a door to prove he’s ready for the ultimate promotion.

“Just lemme know,” Pratt wrote.

With experiences like helping to crack Greg Pikitis and solve crimes on Leslie Knope’s campaign trail on his resume, it seems totally possible for him to be Comey’s replacement. Plus, fans seem pretty eager for him to take on the role.