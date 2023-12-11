Cirque du Soleil brings first-ever holiday-themed show to MSG

Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Cirque du Soleil has come to The Theater at Madison Square Garden for a larger-than-life Christmas-inspired show.

“‘Twas the Night Before…” is a thrilling new show that is based on the classic poem “A Visit from Saint Nicolas” by Clement Clarke Moore. This is Cirque du Soleil’s first-ever holiday-themed show.

Just like Cirque du Soleil’s other performances, “‘Twas the Night Before…” features high-flying stunts that are bound to wow audiences. Directed by Cirque du Soleil Senior Artistic Director James Hadley, the show has thrilling acrobatics and characters to fall in love with, making it fun for the whole family.

Without intermission, “‘Twas the Night Before…” is 85 minutes long. Before the show, audience members can take part in Cirque du Soleil’s Interactive Program. Right from your mobile device, audiences can get a behind-the-scenes look at the show, buy tickets and merchandise, and plan their visit.

A note to all the audience members bringing kids to the show: though “‘Twas the Night Before…” is a family-friendly performance, there are moments with low lights and loud noises that might impact younger crowd members. Audience members are also able to take video during the show, but only with phones or pocket-sized cameras.

Tickets start at $46 with shows running in New York City through Dec. 28. For more information, visit cirquedusoleil.com.