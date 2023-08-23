Quantcast
Color Factory gears up with 'Haunted Hues' starting this September

Photo courtesy of Color Factory

Spooky season is on the horizon, and New York City’s branch of Color Factory is gearing up for the fall.

From Sept. 14 through Nov. 1, Color Factory will present Haunted Hues, a Halloween-themed celebration that embraces the colors of the season. 

For those who don’t know, Color Factory is an immersive art experience that allows New Yorkers to experience to joy of colo. During Haunted Hues, Color Factory will incorporate some classic fall colors into its landscape while featuring a new pumpkin patch, photo opps and so much more.

Photo courtesy of Color Factory

Every ticket to the exhibit includes seasonal treats and a number of Haunted Hues giveaways. Ticketholders can also opt to add on a new scavenger hunt that tracks down colors with a monstrous past.

Color Factory prides itself on making art accessible to everyone and engaging its visitors through its 14 immersive installations. The New York location, located at 251 Spring St. in Manhattan, highlights the work of renowned artists, designers and creatives to tell their unique color stories.

Tickets start at $39. For more information, visit www.colorfactory.co/new-york-city.

Photo courtesy of Color Factory

