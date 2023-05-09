Quantcast
Newspaper cover

Flip through
today’s papers
Brooklyn

Coney Island’s Music of Curiosities to kick off May 12 with new lineup of shows

By
comments
Posted on
IMG_1943
Theophobia performing at Music of Curiosities.
Photo: Norman Blake

This month, Coney Island is kicking off its Music of Curiosities season with a lineup of experimental performances.

Since 2018, Music of Curiosities has connected an artful cast of musicians with a thriving audience with shows at Coney Island USA’s Sideshows By The Seashore Theater. The theater showcases outsider, experimental, and LGBTQIA+ performers, creating a community where all are welcome. 

On May 12, the season will officially kick off with the 100th Annual Comedy Music Friendship Awards, a dadaist satire of an awards show, at 8 p.m. that night. Performances at this show will include comedian Tony Zaret, comedy group Simple Town, trans-fronted punk band TDA, and glam rock/avante-comedy project Theophobia.

Music of Curiosities also has a few shows coming up this May. On May 13, The Flushing Remonstrance Live Score will take the stage with The Unknown + Un Chien Andalou, and on May 14, clown-horror duo The Mary Lous will perform, with emcee PNK VLVT WTCH.

On June 9, Music of Curiosities will host a celebration in honor of Pride Month. Hosted by Billie Bullock, the show will feature PNK VLVT WTCH alongside Prince Viper & Clawdette Smm Smm, and will be headlined by CHRISTEENE.

Coney Island USA is located at 1208 Surf Ave. Tickets for each show are available at coneyisland.com

 
 

About the Author

Things to do in NYC

Post an Event

View All Events…

Jobs in New York

Add your job

View all jobs…

Home Pros

Find a pro

Latest News

Sports

Things to Do

Related Articles

More from around NYC