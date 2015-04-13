David Letterman’s final guests to include Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, Bill Murray, Scarlett Johansson

As David Letterman’s final “Late Show” draws near, CBS has announced an all-star lineup of guests set to appear on the show over coming weeks.

Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey, George Clooney and Jerry Seinfeld are some of the big names scheduled for the program before Letterman’s final broadcast on May 20.

Julia Roberts, Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jr., Tina Fey and Steve Martin were also listed among the 30-plus celebrity guests mentioned in yesterday’s announcement.

No details have been given as to what the host’s farewell show will entail, though it’s rumored Bill Murray — who was Letterman’s first guest on both “Late Night” and “The Late Show” — will be involved.

Upcoming musical guests include Tracy Chapman, John Mayer, Elvis Costello, Tom Waits and Norah Jones.

A date for the “Late Show’s” return, with Stephen Colbert at the helm, is yet to be confirmed.