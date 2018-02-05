Tickets on sale for Denzel Washington’s Broadway return in ‘The Iceman Cometh’

The revival of Eugene O’Neill’s play opens April 26 at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.

The box office openeth.

At 10 a.m. Monday it officially opens for the highly anticipated revival of Eugene O’Neill’s “The Iceman Cometh.” The play marks the return of Denzel Washington to the Great White Way.

The 14-week run at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre begins previews March 22 and opens April 26.

The casting of the two-time Oscar-winning Washington in the lead role of Theodore Hickman, or Hickey, was announced in August, ensuring that the play would be a hot ticket this spring.

Washington was last on Broadway in 2014 as Walter Lee Younger in “A Raisin in the Sun.” Before that, he played Troy Maxson in 2010’s “Fences,” a role that won him a Tony for best actor.

Washington will be directed by Tony-winner George C. Wolfe (“Bring in ’Da Noise, Bring in ’Da Funk,” “Angels in America: Millennium Approaches”). He joins a cast also featuring Colm Meaney, David Morse, Bill Irwin, Tammy Blanchard, Carolyn Braver and others.

“Iceman” is set in Harry Hope’s Lower East Side saloon in the summer of 1912. According to Playbill, it tells the “story of a free-spending, boisterous salesman who compels his fellow barflies to confront their pipe dreams.”

For tickets, head to the box office at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre or icemanonbroadway.com.