Dog the Bounty Hunter says he’s ‘coming after’ War Machine

War Machine is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend.

The Dog is still on the hunt for wanted mixed martial arts fighter Jon Koppenhaver.

Since Duane “Dog” Chapman announced that he was joining the search for Koppenhaver — aka War Machine — he has kept up a litany of taunts on social media.

“ok #war machine you want a real fight this time not a girl the biggest match of your career in the street,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Several arrest warrants have been issued for War Machine, who is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend Christy Mack.

Dog joined the hunt on Tuesday, announcing to @WarMachine170: “You got 24 hrs to turn your self in or I am Coming After YOU.!”

Chapman is best known for the now-cancelled cable TV show “Dog The Bounty Hunter.” He currently co-stars in “Dog and Beth: On The Hunt.”