DVD and Blu-ray highlights: ‘The Hundred-Foot Journey,’ ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation’

‘The Hundred-Foot Journey’

You’ll be charmed beyond belief and seriously hungry after watching this new Lasse Hallström film about a culture clash between a Michelin-starred French restaurant in the south of France that faces competition from the displaced Kadam family who open up an Indian restaurant across the street. The owner of the French restaurant, Madame Mallory (Helen Mirren, wonderful, of course), is none too pleased by the new, loud, different eatery, and goes out of her way to stop it. But when she meets the Kadam’s young chef, Hasan (Manish Dayal), a food star in the making, everything changes. See the film and be charmed yourself. (DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray, $36.99)’Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’

“Planet of the Apes” was never a franchise I was particularly interested in, but these new films — this being the second one — are really well done and well worth your time. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99; Blu-ray 3-D/Blu-ray combo, $49.99)’Star Trek: The Next

Generation, Season Seven’; ‘All Good Things’

This generally excellent “Star Trek” series sets off to its final frontier (i.e. movies) with its last season, featuring episodes exploring Data’s heritage, Worf’s family and the two-part finale, “All Good Things,” which is also available separately. (Season seven, Blu-ray, $129.99; “All Good Things, Blu-ray, $29.98)Also out

‘As Above, So Below’ (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray/DVD, $34.98

‘The Hero of Color City’ (DVD, $26.98; Blu-ray, $29.98)

‘The Congress’ (DVD, $14.93; Blu-ray, $19.97)

TV on DVD’Broad City: Season 1′ (DVD, $26.98)

‘Justified: The Fifth Season’ (DVD, $55.99; Blu-ray, $65.99)

‘The Simpsons: The 17th Season’ (DVD, $49.98; Blu-ray, $59.99)

‘The Strain: The First Season’ (DVD, $39.98; Blu-ray, $49.99)