Boyhood,’ ‘Get on Up’ out on DVD

‘Boyhood’

There’s a lot of talk about how great this Richard Linklater movie is, and it’s all true. The coming-of-age film follows Mason Evans (Ellar Coltrane) from the age of 6 to him leaving for college. Filmed over 12 years, you actually see him and his sister (played by Lorelei Linklater, the director’s daughter) grow up. Patricia Arquette and Ethan Hawke play their parents. Told through passing moments — some shocking, some ordinary — “Boyhood” is a study on the passage of time, beautifully made and unforgettable. See it now. (DVD, $29.99; Blu-ray/DVD combo, $39.99)

‘Archer Vice: The Complete Fifth Season’

When it is revealed that the agency that Archer and his crew work for was never sanctioned, the spy turns to a life of crime with a new cartel and a ton of cocaine. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $39.99)

‘Get on Up’

Chadwick Boseman, who will soon be suiting up to play Marvel’s Black Panther, plays the Godfather of Soul in this music biopic from “The Help” director Tate Taylor. (DVD, $29.98; Blu-ray, $34.98)

Also out

‘Dinosaur 13’

‘No Good Deed’

TV on DVD

‘Black Sails: The Complete First Season’

‘Glee: The Complete Fifth Season'(DVD, $39.98)

